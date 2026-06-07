Morocco vs Norway: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 7, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Morocco vs Norway
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Sunday, June 7, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|ESPN Deportes
|Live Stream
|Fubo
How to watch Morocco vs Norway in the USA
Fans can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on either Fubo for live stream or ESPN Deportes for traditional TV.
Whether watching from home or on the go, both options will offer live coverage, ensuring fans don’t miss any part of this exciting contest.
Can I watch Morocco vs Norway for free?
Viewers in the United States will be able to catch this much-anticipated matchup live through Fubo, which provides access to the network airing the game across the country.
Fans who prefer to stream without committing right away can also take advantage of Fubo’s 5-day free trial, allowing them to watch the contest in real time without any initial payment.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Two ambitious World Cup hopefuls will meet in one of Sunday’s most attractive international friendlies as Morocco and Norway continue their preparations for the game’s biggest stage.
Morocco is looking to build on its historic fourth-place finish at Qatar 2022, while Norway, led by Erling Haaland, aims to carry the momentum from its return to the World Cup after a lengthy absence.
With both teams eager to make a statement, this matchup has all the ingredients for an entertaining showdown—don’t miss it.
Achraf Hakimi of Morocco – Franco Arland/Getty Images
Morocco vs Norway: Predicted Lineups
Morocco (4-5-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Aguerd, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, El Mourabet, Diaz, Ounahi, Ezzalzouli; El Kaabi.
Norway (4-4-2): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Bobb, Berge, Aursnes, Nusa; Haaland, Sorloth.
What time is the Morocco vs Norway match?
The match kicks off today, June 7, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM