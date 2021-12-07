Motagua and Comunicaciones will face each other for the first leg of 2021 Concacaf League final. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Comunicaciones will visit Motagua for the first leg of the final of the 2021 Concacaf League. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

The home side is coming to this match after defeating 3-1 Guastatoya in the semi-finals. In the Torneo Apertura of Liga Nacional of Guatemala, Comunicaciones ended up in second place with 44 points, just two behind Antigua.

Meanwhile, Motagua reached the finals of the tournament after advancing thanks to away goals from their first leg match (2-2) and a goalless draw at home. Los Azules have reached the finals in their last editions and lost them against Herediano and Saprissa.

Motagua vs Comunicaciones: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Time: 7.00 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Tiburcio Carías Andino, Honduras.

Motagua vs Comunicaciones: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Motagua vs Comunicaciones: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other 10 times in Concacaf competitions. Motagua have three victories, while Comunicaciones have won two times. They have drawn on six occasions. In their most recent encounter, Motagua won 15-14 on penalties.

How to watch or live stream Motagua vs Comunicaciones in the US

The first leg match between Motagua and Comunicaciones for the 2021 Concacaf League Final to be played on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV. You can also watch it on TUDN and Fox Sports 2.

Motagua vs Comunicaciones: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to Caliente, Motagua are the favorites to win this match with odds of +110, while Comunicaciones have odds of +220. A tie would end up in a +230 payout.

Caliente Motagua +110 Tie +230 Comunicaciones +220

*Odds by Caliente