It seems that the team's fans are not happy with Luciano Spalletti's way of working, and they have let him know it. Find out here which was the condition set by Napoli fans to return the 63-year-old coach's car.

Napoli's history changed when Diego Maradona joined the team in 1984. The team from southern Italy became one of the best teams in the country. Napoli fans got used to their team beating the top teams.

But the team never returned to what it was when Maradona was there, however the enthusiasm of the fans continued, and so did their love for well-played soccer. In this context, Napoli fans have a reputation for being a wild crowd.

Currently, the Gli Azzurri are in third place in the Serie A standings with 73 points and have already secured a place in the 2022-2023 Champions League. But it seems that the team's fans are not happy with Luciano Spalletti's way of working, and they have let him know it.

Napoli fans stole coach Spalletti's car and set a condition for giving it back

On October 16, 2021, Luciano Spalletti had his vehicle stolen. The coach's car, a Fiat Panda, was stolen in Corso Vittorio Emanuele, in front of the Britannique hotel where he stays. Spalletti filed a police report, and no further information about the car was ever received. Until today.

Napoli fans left a poster letting it be known that they were the ones who stole Spalletti´s car. "16-10-21: Spalletti, we'll give you back your Panda as long as you leave! Sign the thieves," reads the poster that was placed in the vicinity of the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

However, the coach did not seem to give much importance to the situation, and in a press conference he assured: "We are doing our job in the right way, I will definitely remain Napoli's coach next year”.

In addition, the 63-year-old coach referred to his stolen car and said: "The Panda, first we will see in what condition they return it to us, how many kilometers they have traveled, and if there are Pino Daniele CDs inside. We will evaluate it when it happens”. In this context, Aurelio De Laurentiis, the club's owner, confirmed that Spalletti will remain in his position.