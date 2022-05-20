Atlanta United will visit Nashville SC for MLS Matchday 13. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

This Saturday, May 21, Atlanta United will visit Nashville SC in a game corresponding to Matchday 13 of the MLS. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this 2022 MLS game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. You can watch this game on FuboTV (free trial) in the US.

It will be a duel between two teams currently qualified for the round of 16, so it will undoubtedly be interesting. On the local side, with 18 points, they are the penultimate team that would be qualifying in the Western Conference, and there are 4 teams with 15 points, so a defeat added to the victory of two of them could leave them momentarily out. And Nashville will try to avoid it.

In the case of the visitors, they are the last qualified in the Eastern Conference with 15 points, something that could change immediately with a defeat in this game added to the victory of one of their pursuers. Of course, Atlanta United will do everything possible to not lose their precious 7th place, especially considering that behind them there are 3 teams with 13 points and 2 with 12, and one of them could well take their place.

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There are not many duels that have taken place between these two teams throughout history, and in them an enormous parity is noted. So much so that there are no dominators of the statistics in the 8 matches that are recorded: both teams have won 3 games each, and the remaining 2 have ended in a tie.

The last confrontation between them for the MLS took place on August 28, 2021, for Matchday 5 of the championship of that season. Then, it was Nashville SC's 2-0 win with goals from Daniel Rios and Randall Leal.

How to watch or live stream Nashville SC vs Atlanta United in the US

Nashville SC and Atlanta United will play for the Matchday 13 of the MLS this Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Nashville SC are the favorite with +107 odds, while Atlanta United have +280. A tie would finish in a +225 payout.

Caesars Nasville SC +107 Tie +225 Atlanta United +280

*Odds via Caesars