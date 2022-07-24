After all the rumors pointed Frenkie De Jong out as the top target for Erik ten Hag in this transfer market, the Manchester United manager could be seeking for other Barcelona's player to sign this summer.

The 2022 transfer window is still open and every manager is trying to get the best pieces available to improve their squad. Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's new coach, is under the radar as he is seeking for some players in Barcelona, but now it is not about Frenkie de Jong nor Memphis Depay.

In the last couple of weeks, Frenkie de Jong has been in almost every single rumor surrounding Manchester United. The Dutch midfielder could be use as exchange currency for Barcelona, but it would not be easy to get him out of Spain as he wants to succeed with the Blaugranas.

Regarding Erik ten Hag, Frenkie's compatriot and former manager, he is building up a new project in Manchester United. He has been linked to the midfielder in recent days, but it is uncertain if the player wants to move to England. Now, the coach could be interested in a new piece from the current Barcelona's squad who could be reunited with him at the Red Devils.

Sergino Dest, new Manchester United's target

According to The Sun, Sergino Dest is under the spotlight for a move from Barcelona this summer. Erik ten Hag could be interested in the right-back for around €20 million, but it would not be an easy move to make as it would have to happen other things at Spain.

It has been a complicated transfer window regarding Barcelona and the Premier League. Lately, the Culers have been in a dispute against Chelsea for Jules Kounde, Sevilla's center-back. Also, the Blaugranas are trying to convince Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta to join them this summer. If the second one agrees, it would open the gate for Sergino Dest to leave Spain and move to Manchester as he would not have a place anymore with the team.

As for Manchester United, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the starting right-back nowadays and Diogo Dalot is behind him. Despite of that, apparently Ten Hag is not happy with the English player and would be looking for a weapon that he knows well such as Sergino. These are decisive days for both Barcelona and for Manchester United.