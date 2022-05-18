Forbes, the American magazine specializing in the world of business and finance, has revealed the most valuable clubs in the world in 2021. Manchester City and PSG are not in the top 5. Find out here which are the most valuable soccer clubs in the world.

In the world of soccer, money is becoming increasingly important, and the figures involved are extraordinary. Thanks to money, a club can become the richest and most powerful from one day to the next, as happened to Newcastle.

Several clubs have also built their wealth thanks to the tournaments they have won, the large number of fans that follow them, and their contracts with sponsoring brands. Forbes, the American magazine specializing in the world of business and finance, has revealed the most valuable clubs in the world in 2021.

The list is comprised of 20 soccer teams that have an average value of $2.28 billion. They had a big increase in their finances despite the Coronavirus pandemic, which brought soccer to a complete halt for a few months. Manchester City and PSG are not in the top five most valuable teams.

Neither Manchester City nor PSG: The top 5 most valuable soccer clubs in the world

In compiling the list, Forbes used revenue and operating profit for the 2019-20 season, from the pandemic year. Revenue earned from loaning players to other teams has been excluded. The values for each team are enterprise values (equity plus net debt) and include the economics of the team's stadium, but not the value of the real estate.

The most valuable soccer club in 2021 were Barcelona. Considering the financial crisis, the club is going through, this is a more than striking position. The value of the Catalan club was $4.760 million.

In second place were Real Madrid, and over the last 16 years, Los Merengues have occupied first place five times. Real Madrid´s value was $4.750 million.

Bayern Munich took third place. It is undoubtedly the most powerful club in Germany, and according to Forbes, its value in 2021 was $4.215 million.

In fourth place were Manchester United, who have slipped down the rankings, having topped the table in 11 of the last 16 years. The club's majority owners are the Glazer family, and the value of the club in 2021 was $4.200 million.

Liverpool were in fifth place. Since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, the team has changed, and so have the club's finances. The club's majority owners are John Henry and Tom Werner, and according to Forbes, its value in 2021 was $4,100 million.

While Manchester City rank 6th with a value of $4,000 million (owner: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan) and PSG appear in 9th place with a value of $2,500 million (owners: Qatar Sports Investments).

The 20 most valuable clubs in the world

1. Barcelona: $4.760 million

2. Real Madrid C.F.: $4.750 million

3. Bayern Múnich: $4.215 million

4. Manchester United: $4.200 million

5. Liverpool: $4.100 million

6. Manchester City: $4.000 million

7. Chelsea: $3.200 million

8. Arsenal: $2.800 million

9. PSG: $2.500 million

10. Tottenham Hotspur: $2.300 million

11. Juventus: .950 million

12. Borussia Dortmund: $ 1.900 million

13. Atlético Madrid: $ 1.000 million

14. Inter: $743 million

15. Everton: $658 million

16. AC Milan: $559 million

17. AS Roma: $548 million

18. West Ham United: $508 million

19. Leicester City: $455 million

20. Ajax: $413 million