Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Sergio Ramos, behind these great soccer stars are the wives who hold things down at home and build a name for themselves through their own business ventures.



Victoria Beckham, Pilar Rubio, Antonela Roccuzzo, and Georgina Rodriguez have all branched out and paved their own way and are some of the most influential people in the world.



Here is the net worth of some of the most famous soccer wags in the world.



Georgina Rodriguez – $11 million



At only 29 the one-time sales woman is the most followed soccer wife in the world at 59 million followers. Rodriguez has her own business ventures and is a brand ambassador.



Coleen Rooney – $19 million



The wife of Wayne Rooney has been there for her husband through thick and thin, from scandal to triumph. Coleen Rooney has done exercise videos and is a published author.



Antonela Roccuzzo – $20 million



Known as the wife of Lionel Messi, she has recently earned the new nickname “The First Lady of MLS”, Roccuzzo is a brand ambassador for Adidas, Alo Yoga and Ricky Sarkany.



Anna Lewandowska – $45 million



Anna Lewandowska was a karate expert and multi-medalist and today she is the head of her own dietary company Foods by Ann. She is also the wife of Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski.



Pilar Rubio – $59 million



Pilar Rubio is the wife of Sergio Ramos and also a well-known TV presenter in her native Spain. Rubio is also trying her hand in acting as well now.



Victoria Beckham – $70 million



Still on top of the mountain the former Spice Girl and wife of famed soccer player David Beckham, Victoria still has her finger on the pulse of fashion, which she dedicates a lot of her time to.