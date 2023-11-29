Following the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al Nassr and immediately produced a soccer revolution in Saudi Arabia. Though he had a very disappointing debut season, things are currently looking great.

That first semester was unexpected for Cristiano as he couldn’t hoist any trophy at all. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al Ittihad and had early exits in other tournaments such as the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

Now, the new campaign has been totally different for Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Nassr qualified for the group stage in the AFC Champions League and is fighting for the title in the national competition with giants such as Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.

However, all this great momentum might be derailed by huge legal issues in the United States. It’s important to remember that he and Lionel Messi, two of the biggest names in sports, have been part of major advertising campaigns and that might have consequences.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces big lawsuit in cryptocurrency scandal

Cristiano Ronaldo was sued for his involvement in the promotion of Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange platform that is currently in a very complicated legal situation.

The plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit claim that the soccer star’s presence in that marketing campaign was crucial for their decision to participate and invest in Binance. As a result, they are seeking compensation close to $1 billion.

During a campaign held in November 2022, Binance announced to the public a series of NFTs in collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo. In the advertising, the Portuguese legend invited people to invest, claiming that the profitability would be enormous.

The lawsuit points out that CR7 used his influence and reach on social media, where he has more than 850 million followers (610 million are on Instagram), to help boost the popularity of Binance.

Cristiano Ronaldo: What is the NFT meaning?

NFT means Non-Fungible Token. In this case, it is a digital asset which represents ownership of a certain item through blockchain technology. Considering NFTs cannot be exchanged and are unique, Cristiano Ronaldo’s collection was incredibly attractive for investors.

Until just a few months ago, the cryptocurrency boom as a way to make money was impressive. However, that method has undergone a historic downfall and investors are seeking explanations for the significant losses.