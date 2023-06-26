Netherlands U21 and Georgia U21 will face against each other this Tuesday, June 26 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Netherlands U21 vs Georgia U21 online in the US on Paramount +]

Group A is arguably the most captivating in the Euro U21 tournament. With both games on Matchday 2 ending in draws, all four teams still have a chance to qualify for the quarterfinals, although some rely on their own performance while others depend on the outcomes of other matches.

Currently, Georgia U21 stand as one of the favorites with the best chances of advancing. A draw in their next match would be sufficient for them to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. However, the Netherlands U21 face a more precarious situation. They must secure a victory in their upcoming match, as a defeat would eliminate them from the competition. A draw (except for a 0-0 result) would leave their fate uncertain, pending the outcome of Belgium‘s match.

Netherlands U21 vs Georgia U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Netherlands U21 vs Georgia U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: ran.de

Greece: ERT Sports

Israel: Sports 3

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: NPO 2

Norway: VG+

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Spain: RTVE.es

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

USA: Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo.