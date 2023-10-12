Netherlands vs France: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 Euro Qualifiers in your country

Matchday 7 of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers has a matchup between the best teams in the group aiming to get close to their goals in the standings. It involves Netherlands facing France at Johan Cruyff Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

[Watch France vs Netherlands for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Netherlands have been performing at a high level despite not being able to fully make a significant gap to the third place, which is the first team that gets eliminated. On the bright side for them is the fact that they have played one fewer match than the rest. Their record boasts three victories next to a defeat.

France are in the first position in the table as one of the two teams in the tournament that has a perfect score in the five matches they have played thus far. They haven’t been defeated a single time, with their defensive part being a remarkable asset as they haven’t conceded a goal in five appearances. They have secured five consecutive victories in the competition to be the leaders.

Netherlands vs France: Kick-Off Time

Netherlands will confront France at Johan Cruyff Arena on Matchday 7 of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers this Friday, October 13.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 14)

Bangladesh: 00:45 AM (October 14)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 00:15 AM (October 14)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 14)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 14)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 14)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 14)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

SURVEY Who wins this Euro Qualifiers matchup? Who wins this Euro Qualifiers matchup? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

How to watch Netherlands vs France in your country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO,NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: DAZN, TVA Sports

Croatia: Sportklub 5 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X,TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: TF1, Molotov

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Nitro

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vision+, K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Virgin Media Three,Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 3, Sport 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: NPO 1

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium,TV 2 Play

Poland: TVP Sport, Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra, TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, SportKlub 5 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga

Sweden: V Sport Football,Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: SRF Play, TF1 Suisse, Nitro, RTS Sport, DAZN, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RSI La 2

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

UK: Viaplay Sports 2,Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com