Matchday 7 of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers has a matchup between the best teams in the group aiming to get close to their goals in the standings. It involves Netherlands facing France at Johan Cruyff Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.
[Watch France vs Netherlands for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Netherlands have been performing at a high level despite not being able to fully make a significant gap to the third place, which is the first team that gets eliminated. On the bright side for them is the fact that they have played one fewer match than the rest. Their record boasts three victories next to a defeat.
France are in the first position in the table as one of the two teams in the tournament that has a perfect score in the five matches they have played thus far. They haven’t been defeated a single time, with their defensive part being a remarkable asset as they haven’t conceded a goal in five appearances. They have secured five consecutive victories in the competition to be the leaders.
Netherlands vs France: Kick-Off Time
Netherlands will confront France at Johan Cruyff Arena on Matchday 7 of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers this Friday, October 13.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 14)
Bangladesh: 00:45 AM (October 14)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 00:15 AM (October 14)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 14)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 14)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 14)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 14)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
SURVEY Who wins this Euro Qualifiers matchup?
Who wins this Euro Qualifiers matchup?
ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE
How to watch Netherlands vs France in your country
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO,NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Canada: DAZN, TVA Sports
Croatia: Sportklub 5 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X,TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: TF1, Molotov
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Nitro
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vision+, K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Virgin Media Three,Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 3, Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: NPO 1
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium,TV 2 Play
Poland: TVP Sport, Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra, TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, SportKlub 5 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga
Sweden: V Sport Football,Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: SRF Play, TF1 Suisse, Nitro, RTS Sport, DAZN, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RSI La 2
UAE: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
UK: Viaplay Sports 2,Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com