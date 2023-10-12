The story of Camila Navarro is one of ambition at any cost, that ambition will now have her away from her children as she has been sentenced for being the mastermind of a drug ring in Montevideo, Uruguay.



Richard ‘Chengue’ Morales was once a former Uruguayan international who played in the 2002 World Cup for Uruguay. Morales scored 6 goals in 27 international matches for La Celeste. Morales would gain fame while playing for Nacional, but also had stints in LaLiga with Osasuna and Málaga, he’d retire in 2010 while playing for Fenix in Uruguay.



Morales and Navarro met when she went to work at a nightclub owned by Morales, and they would later have two children together. By the time the couple had met and established a long-term relationship, Navarro had already worked as a prostitute and in the adult film world.



Camila Navarro sentenced to two years for drug trafficking



By August 2023, Navarro had broken her relationship with the father of her children and was the ringleader of a drug trafficking gang that would ship cocaine to Spain. Navarro was arrested along with five other accomplices for trying to smuggle 7 kilos of cocaine in two suitcases past Uruguayan airport agents.



The drugs were slated to arrive in Madrid, in total six people were arrested and began to cooperate with authorities pointing to the former actress as the key element in the case.



With her back to the wall and facing serious prison time, Navarro plea bargained with Uruguayan prosecutors last week and took a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence as the leader of the drug operation. Throughout the whole process her former partner Richard ‘Chengue’ Morales did not comment on the issue besides stating he was “looking after his children”.



About Mía Etcheverría



Camila Navarro’s artistic name was Mía Etcheverría, she has as many as 32,000 followers on Instagram. Behind the photos is someone with a very difficult past, Navarro had begun prostituting herself as early as 18 years of age as a way to get out of the poverty in which her family lived in.



Eventually she would find her way to a local adult film production company called DivasTV, there she would film over 10 scenes for the company, none of the scenes ever aired, or were canned for various reasons.



According to Navarro her material was never really aired because the owner was paid by competitors to not release the films. Navarro heavily promoted the network and Mía Etcheverría became a local household name for a brief period.



Today, years later, her work can be seen on DivasTV’s online platforms, a kind of Netflix for adult film content. Eventually she would try her hand at modeling and singing but nothing ever really panned out.