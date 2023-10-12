Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk was clear in a press conference before the Netherlands match against France in Euro 2024 qualification that the Dutch team captain will not wear the One Love armband but instead he has chosen to wear the UEFA Respect armband.



“I will not wear the One Love armband tomorrow. We have chosen to wear the ‘UEFA Respect’ armband” were van Dijk’s comments on the matter. Van Dijk took the same stance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after FIFA stated it would yellow card any captain that would do so during the tournament.



The Netherlands are assured at least a playoff spot as it looks like they will not finish in first place, but they need a big win against France to try and catch up. The Euro 2024 championship will be held in Germany from June 14- July 14, 2024.



Virgil van Dijk on player schedules



The Dutch captain also commented about the large playing schedule of players, “In England we believe the schedules are too busy. The players are getting paid well but it should never come at the cost of our health”.



“We keep having to play more and more games. We as players should start saying something about it, contribute to a solution”.



The Netherlands in 2023



It has been an up and down year for Ronald Koeman’s side in 2023, the Orange lost three major games against France, Croatia, and Italy. Their most notable victory of the year was against Ireland.



The Dutch will try to bounce back from a 4-0 loss to France earlier in the year for Euro 2024 qualifying where Kylian Mbappé scored two goals on the day.