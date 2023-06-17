Netherlands will play against Italy for the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League third place game of League A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will be the game of the famous “consolation prize.” No one who makes it all the way to the semifinals wants to be left out of the final, which is why this matchup for third place is often called the “game nobody wants to play.” However, considering how difficult this tournament is, winning third place is a great achievement as well.
That is why both teams will do their best to finish as high as possible. Italy was very close to the final, losing in their duel against Spain by a goal scored near the end. The case of the Netherlands was much worse. They were clearly surpassed by Croatia, with an excellent performance of Luka Modric.
Netherlands vs Italy: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (June 19)
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 3:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (June 19)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 9:00 AM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Netherlands vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Canais Globo, SporTV
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia, Nova TV
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X, TV2 Sport Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
France: L’Equipe Web, Free, Molotov, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV
Iceland: Viaplay Iceland
India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: RCTI, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision, RCTI+
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 4, Sport 1
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, NPO 1
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Philippines: RCTI+, Premier Sports
Poland: Polsat Sport, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, Match Player
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: TDP, fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RTS Sport, RSI La 2, TDP, DAZN
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, VIX+.