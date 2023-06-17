Netherlands vs Italy: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Netherlands will play against Italy for the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League third place game of League A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Netherlands vs Italy online free in the US on Fubo]

It will be the game of the famous “consolation prize.” No one who makes it all the way to the semifinals wants to be left out of the final, which is why this matchup for third place is often called the “game nobody wants to play.” However, considering how difficult this tournament is, winning third place is a great achievement as well.

That is why both teams will do their best to finish as high as possible. Italy was very close to the final, losing in their duel against Spain by a goal scored near the end. The case of the Netherlands was much worse. They were clearly surpassed by Croatia, with an excellent performance of Luka Modric.

Netherlands vs Italy: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (June 19)

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (June 19)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 AM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Netherlands vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Canais Globo, SporTV

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia, Nova TV

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X, TV2 Sport Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web, Free, Molotov, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland

India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: RCTI, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision, RCTI+

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 4, Sport 1

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, NPO 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Philippines: RCTI+, Premier Sports

Poland: Polsat Sport, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, Match Player

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: TDP, fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTS Sport, RSI La 2, TDP, DAZN

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, VIX+.