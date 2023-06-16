Netherlands will play against Italy for the 2023 League A UEFA Nations League third place game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Netherlands vs Italy online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the ‘consolation prize’ match for these two teams that came close to reaching the final of the UEFA Nations League but lost their respective semifinal games. Italy faced a tough match against Spain, another strong contender for the championship.

The Spanish scored the winning goal in the 88th minute, leaving the Italians with little time to react. On the other hand, the Netherlands were convincingly defeated by Croatia, led by the impressive performance of Luka Modric (who, at 38 years old, displays an exceptional level of play). As a result, the Dutch team currently sits in third place.

When will Netherlands vs Italy be played?

The third place game for the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League Group A between Netherlands and Italy at the De Grolsch Veste, Enschede, Netherlands will be played this Sunday, June 18 at 9:00 AM (ET).

Netherlands vs Italy: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Netherlands vs Italy

This third place game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League Group A between Netherlands and Italy will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX, VIX+.