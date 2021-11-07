New England Revolution will host Inter Miami today for 2021 MLS Decision Day. The home side have already clinched a spot in the playoffs. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021 MLS Decision Day in the US today

New England Revolution and Inter Miami will meet today for 2021 MLS Decision Day. Here, check out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The home side not only clinched a spot in the 2021 MLS playoffs, they also had a top seed secured. New England was spectacular during the regular season, winning the Eastern Conference with 73 points so far, 20 more than Philadelphia, who ended up in second place.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami are already eliminated and don’t have chances to play in the postseason. Phil Neville’s team struggled during all the regular season, and despite showing an improvement in the last games, it wasn’t enough to get through. They are currently in the 11th spot of the Eastern standings.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 3:30 PM (ET).

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami: Storylines

These two teams have only faced once, with New England claiming the win. The home side are coming into this match after a 1-0 win over Colorado Rapids last time out, while Inter Miami have lost their last two games against Atlanta United (2-1) and New York City (1-3).

How to watch or live stream New England Revolution vs Inter Miami in the US

The match between New England Revolution and Inter Miami for 2021 MLS Decision Day to be playedtoday, November 7, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by myRITV, ESPN+, WSBK myTV38, 98.5 The Sports Hub

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, New England are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -340, while Inter Miami have odds of +700. A tie would end up in a +420 payout.

FanDuel New England Revolution -340 Tie +420 Inter Miami +700

*Odds by FanDuel