New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Leg 2 of 2022 CONCACAF Champions League semifinals in the US

The second leg of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League semifinal will bring us an American clash once again. This time at the Red Bull Arena, New York City FC will try to come back from a 3-1 defeat against Seattle Sounders. Last game was a bit of a shock for the Citizens as they will try to turn around the series at home to advance to their first ever final round. Here you will find everything there is to know about this exciting Concachampions game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (Free trial).

New York City FC are 2021 MLS Cup Champions and want to overcome at their home to be at their first CONCACAF Champions League Final. The team managed by Ronny Deila wants to prove that they can reach their second consecutive final after their national achievement.

On the other hand the team coached by Brian Schmetzer will try to keep the advantage as they want to be in their first CONCACAF Champions League Final. Seattle Sounders have already won 4 Western Conferences titles with their coach and want to prove their high skills at international level.

New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines

After New York City’s loss at Lumen Field in Seattle, the team managed by Ronny Deila will have to take advantage of the weather, the stadium and the fans to overcome and take the trip to the CONCACAF Champions League final. Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders have to stick to their game plan to keep control of the game to advance to the final round.

New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders: How To Watch Or Stream Live in the US

This 2022 CONCACAF Champions League game for the semifinals will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options to watch this game in the US: TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA.

New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions And Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this game. BetMGM see New York City FC as favorites with -128 odds, while Seattle Sounders have +300 to pull off a shock and a draw would also result in a +250 payout.

