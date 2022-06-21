Only eight teams remain alive in the 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup and the Big Apple will only have one representative left in the semifinals as both local clubs will face each other. Check out how to watch this exciting game between New York Red Bulls and NYC FC in the US.

New York Red Bulls vs NYC FC: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream 2022 US Open Cup in the US

The activity in the United States doesn't stop and some of the Major League Soccer teams are already preparing what is going to be a thrilling 2022 season. Before that, the Big Apple will have a match that will move the whole city as New York Red Bulls and NYC FC face each other in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup quarterfinals.

The Red Bulls will host the game at their arena. The team is in a very good moment as they have won three of the last five matches in the 2022 season of the MLS. They will try to continue with the nice streak and leave their biggest rivals in the quarterfinals to keep the title dream alive.

Their rival in turn is NYC FC, the 2021 MLS Cup champions. With Valentín Castellanos as its biggest star, the team accomplished the objective of winning the Eastern Conference title and the Major League Soccer trophy last year, so they are looking forward to repeat this season and stand up as the best club in the United States.

New York Red Bulls vs NYC FC: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Red Bull Arena; Harrison, N.J.

Broadcast: ESPN+

New York Red Bulls vs NYC FC: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

New York Red Bulls vs NYC FC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In the New York derby, the Red Bulls have taken the lead in the last games against the 2021 MLS Champions. In the last five matches, the now locals have won three duels, while NYC FC have only done it once (two years ago) and a draw in 2021.

How to watch or live stream New York Red Bulls vs NYC FC in the US

New York Red Bulls and NYC FC will play for the quartefinals this Wednesday, June 22 at 8:00 (ET), and you can watch the game in United States through ESPN +.

New York Red Bulls vs NYC FC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers do not have a clear favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: New York Red Bulls are slightly the favorite with +150, while NYC FC have +170. A draw would finish in a +250 payout.

DraftKings New York Red Bulls +150 Tie +250 NYC FC +170

*Odds via DraftKings