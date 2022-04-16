Newcastle United's greatest difficulty right now is the absence of a dependable goalscorer. As a result, the wealthy Premier League outfit have tabled in a mammoth bid to sign a highly-rated striker who has been tormenting Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Following the acquisition of a new central defender in January, Newcastle will now be on the market for a world-class player. Attempts were made to sign Sven Botman and Diego Carlos during Eddie Howe's winter transfer window. To their displeasure, none of them had made the transfer to St James' Park.

A €15 million deal from Brighton brought Dan Burn into the fold, which has been an instant success. Even if the Magpipes' defense has improved, the club is always on the lookout for new additions during the summer transfer window. In the current state of affairs, the team lacks a regular goalscorer.

Because Callum Wilson has been out since December with an injury, he has been unable to contribute anything on the offensive end. The arrival of Chris Wood from Burnley in a €30 million deal in January hasn't had much of an influence on the team.

Newcastle make a €60 million bid for Nunez

A €60 million bid for Benfica's highly-rated young attacker Darwin Nunez has been made by the Premier League side, according to French publication Foot Mercato. At age 22, this Uruguayan attacker leads the Portuguese club in both league goals scored (24), and UEFA Champions League goals scored (6).

There is a slew of other clubs interested in Benfica's striker according to the publication, including PSG, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid. It remains to be seen whether Benfica would accept Newcastle's massive offer before summer arrives.

Even though he has scored many goals, it isn't solely because of his team's level of competition. In the Champions League, the Uruguayan centre-forward has scored against Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern. This just serves to further demonstrate his ability to succeed against the world's best teams.

What Nunez thinks about his future

Nunez recently spoke about his plans for the future: “My head is totally in Benfica until the end of the season. I want to give everything to Benfica and to these fans, who are incredible. My job is to take advantage of this chance that is happening to me. Last year, I didn’t play very well, this season is incredible but the credit also belongs to my teammates.”