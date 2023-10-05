Newcastle made a statement on Matchday 2 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage, claiming a commanding 4-1 victory over PSG at St. James’ Park. Kylian Mbappe started for the visitors, but he didn’t do much throughout the game.

It only took 17 minutes for the Magpies to take the lead, with Miguel Almiron capitalizing on a terrible mistake by Marquinhos. Local lad Dan Burn extended the hosts’ lead after 39 minutes, and Sean Longstaff made it a 3-0 game in the second half.

Lucas Hernandez pulled one back for the French club, but there was no room for a comeback. In stoppage time, Fabian Schar sealed the great result for the home side. On Thursday, Newcastle’s social media team trolled Mbappe.

Newcastle troll Mbappe following comfortable win over PSG

If claiming their first Champions League win since 2003 was special enough for Newcastle, let alone to do so against the star-studded PSG. That’s why they continue to enjoy this victory on social media.

“Two players in this picture scored last night,” Newcastle wrote on X (Twitter) along with a picture of Burn and Longstaff next to Mbappe, who had a forgettable night at St. James’ Park.

When will Newcastle and PSG meet again?

Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle will face each other for the second time on Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, November 28, at the Parc des Princes.