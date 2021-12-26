Newcastle (in relegation positions) will host Manchester United this Monday, December 27 at 3:00 PM (ET) for matchday 19. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Newcastle, a team that seeks to get out of the bottom of the standings, will face Manchester United this Monday, December 27 at 3:00 PM (ET), who are looking to enter the qualifying positions for the International Cups. Here you will find all the information about the preview, storylines, predictions and odds of this Premier League match. It will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial).

Newcastle is having a difficult season: just one win in 18 games is the poor performance of the team based in Newcastle upon Tyne. Add to that 7 draws and 8 losses for a total of 10 points, the second worst in the entire Premier League. The “Magpies” desperately need to score points to get out of the bottom, fortunately they are only 3 points behind Watford last team that would be saving.

On the side of the team that has Cristiano Ronaldo as its main figure, it is not having a desired season either. With the arrival of the Portuguese star, Manchester United were expected to fight higher in the Premier League, but they did not. Although they went through the UEFA Champions League round as first in their group, the "Red Devils" have not become as strong a team as many envisioned, and today they are not even entering the qualifying zone for the next Europa League (in their favor, it must be said that they still have a postponed match that would put them in that area if they win). They have the chance to win against a team that has been very weak so far in the Premier.

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 27, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: St James' Park, Newcastle, England

Live Stream: FuboTV

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these rivals have met 172 times with a wide lead (which is not a surprise considering what both clubs have been throughout history) from Manchester United. In all, the “Red Devils” have won 90 times, with 39 draws and 43 victories for Newcastle. This Monday, December 27th game will be the 173rd in history.

It will be an interesting match between two teams in great need of points: one of them (Newcastle) to get out of the bottom of the standings and be able to dream of remaining in the first division; while the other, get closer to the qualifying zone for the next UEFA Champions League (Manchester United), which is 8 points away (although with three games less than Arsenal, the last one that would be entering).

How to watch or live stream Newcastle vs Manchester United in the US

The game that will be played this Monday, December 19 at the St James' Park for the matchday 19 of Premier League between Newcastle and Manchester United will be broadcast in the US. Other options: NBC UNIVERSO, USA Network.

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Manchester United are the favorite with -215 odds, while Newcastle have +550. A tie would finish in a +380 payout.

DraftKings Newcastle +550 Tie +380 Manchester United -215

*Odds vis DraftKings