Neymar confirms his return to Santos: ‘My feelings for the club have never changed’

Neymar Jr. has confirmed his return to Santos in a new video published on his Instagram account.

By Natalia Lobo

Neymar Jr confirms his return to Brazil
© Getty ImagesNeymar Jr confirms his return to Brazil

After months of rumors, Neymar has confirmed his return to his boyhood club Santos, after leaving Al Hilal. The Brazilian star published a video on his Instagram account, in which he not only praised the Saudi Pro League club, but also his fans. Santos commented on Neymar’s publication: “Your home awaits you.”

Developing story.

