The wait has come to an end. Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Neymar has left the club after six years to play for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. The Brazilian has reportedly agreed on a lucrative deal for the next two seasons.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 31-year-old is set to make €300 million on a contract that could go up to €400 million with add-ons and commercial revenue. PSG, meanwhile, would get nearly €100m.

Neymar arrived in the French capital for €222 million in 2017, which is still the most expensive transfer in soccer history. But now he felt it was time to leave, and the winger has already sent a message to his new fans.

Neymar’s first message as Al-Hilal player

“I am here in Saudi Arabia, i am HILALI,” Neymar said in the video of his announcement by the Saudi club. Ney spent nearly a decade in Europe, where he shone for Barcelona and PSG. Now, he’s joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in a league that landed countless stars in 2023.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s farewell message to Neymar

“It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world,” said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in a club statement. “I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our Club and our project over the last 6 years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history. I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish Neymar all the very best for the future and his next adventure.”

Neymar couldn’t help PSG win the highly desired UEFA Champions League trophy, but he still made great memories at the club. In six years at the Parc des Princes, the Brazilian recorded 118 goals and 70 assists in 173 appearances.