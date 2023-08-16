Neymar has made official official his exit from PSG. The player has been one of the biggest topics in the transfer market window in Europe and now he is the new star of Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Though sources in Europe reported a possible interest from Barcelona, the best offer always came from Al-Hilal with a transfer fee of almost €90 million for Paris Saint-Germain.

Many fans are disappointed as the supposed heir of Lionel Messi never lived up to the expectations. However, Ronaldinho shut down those critics with a very special message for the player.

Ronaldinho sends emotional message to Neymar

Ronaldinho is one of the most authorized voices to talk about Neymar’s situation. That’s why, rather than criticizing the decision, he gave his total support on social media. “All the success for you my partner!!! Good luck @neymarjr”

In a great gesture, Ronaldinho accompanied that message with a picture of him posing with Neymar. Both appear smiling in a sign that good things are yet to come for the 31-year old player.

How much money will Neymar get in Saudi Arabia?

Neymar has signed a two-year contract to play with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Though the official numbers weren’t revealed, many reports point out the Brazilian star could get a staggering amount €350 million.