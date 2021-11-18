Neymar has stolen the headlines in Brazil but for the wrong reasons, as there are rumors that he went out partying the nights before the World Cup Qualifier against Argentina.

He might be one of the best players on the planet and have millions of fans in different parts of the world. But Neymar, unfortunately, seems unable to escape from heavy criticism in Brazil.

The PSG star has recently been thrown into the spotlight after missing La Canarinha's World Cup Qualifier against Argentina on Tuesday. Neymar's absence took everyone by surprise as it was announced just a day before the game.

The Brazilian national team's statement claimed that the winger was feeling pain in the adductor of his left thigh and, as they didn't have time to determine how serious it was, they decided it was best not to risk him. However, a Brazilian TV show claims that wasn't the true reason why he didn't travel to Argentina.

Brazilian media claims Neymar didn't want to face Argentina

It was understood that Neymar didn't face Argentina due to a problem in training. But, on Brazilian TV show Os Donos Da Bola, it was claimed that he never planned to play against La Albiceleste in the first place.

The program host, Neto, said Neymar did everything to deserve the red card against Colombia and therefore miss the following game, but he wasn't even booked. Later, he added that the Paris Saint-Germain forward went out partying in the weekend.

"Neymar has the right to go out, but there's a game on Tuesday against Argentina. He had Saturday and Sunday free and he shows up on Monday saying he feels pain in the adductor? The first thing he should have done after the game (vs. Colombia) was getting ice. What did he do? At night, he went to the bar where all the celebrities go. Is this the player who represents Brazil?" Neto said.

It's not the first time Neymar gets ripped by the local media. However, Brazil have clinched a 2022 Qatar berth and are still atop the South American Qualifiers standings. Neymar, meanwhile, wouldn't play against Nantes on Saturday.