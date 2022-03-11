Neymar took to his Instagram profile to deny rumors of a fight with Gianluigi Donnarumma in the PSG dressing room after the UEFA Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid. Check out here what the text messages say.

PSG's quest for the UEFA Champions League title couldn't have ended in a more disappointing way. When it seemed that they were in control of the game, Real Madrid turned things around to hand the French club another embarrassing European elimination.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were leading 2-0 on aggregate thanks to Kylian Mbappe's goals in the first and second leg and it looked like they were getting close to the quarterfinals. However, the game took a huge twist in the 60th minute.

Gianluigi Donnarumma made a huge mistake at the back as Vinicius Junior intercepted his pass to set up Karim Benzema's first goal of the night and therefore propel an epic comeback. The defeat has made a lot of noise in Paris, with reports of a fight between the goalkeeper and Neymar after the final whistle.

PSG: Neymar clears the air on rumors of fight with Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain's elimination has immediately put everyone except Kylian Mbappe in the eye of the storm. The future of Mauricio Pochettino was questioned, the press took it on Lionel Messi again, and of course, Donnarumma received much of the blame.

According to ESPN, Neymar and the Italian goalkeeper almost got into a fight in the dressing room. The report claims that the Brazilian star criticised Donnarumma for his mistake in Benzema's first goal, to which Gigi would have fired back by suggesting that Neymar set up Real Madrid's second goal by conceding possession. The heated exchange has reportedly escalated up to the point that they had to be separated by their teammates.

However, Neymar made sure of denying these rumors shortly after. The 30-year-old winger posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp talk with Donnarumma to make clear that everything's fine between them.

"Hi Ney. Sorry about yesterday. This news story is unnaceptable," Donnaruma's text message reads. "Buddy! Don't worry! That can happen in soccer... We are a team and we are with you. You are still very young and you are going to win a lot! Get up and keep going," Neymar replied.

In the following story, Neymar took a shot at the media for this report. "I hate to come here and talk about news... But this of the previous post is a lie. There was no fight inside the dressing room! Iconmpetent journalists who want to promote themselves, try the next one ok?" Neymar wrote on Instagram.