A few weeks ago, Neymar made official his exit from PSG to sign for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The player had been one of the biggest topics in the transfer market window in Europe.

Ney, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were supposed to be a dominant force as favorites to win the trophy which has escaped from Paris Saint-Germain over the years: the Champions League.

However, there was no chemistry at all and the project ended as a historic failure with two of those three stars leaving France. Now, in a shocking turn of events, Neymar confirmed what almost everybody saw. Lionel Messi went through ‘hell’ at Paris.

Neymar says Lionel Messi lived in ‘hell’ at PSG

During a very controversial interview with Globo Esporte, Neymar admitted Lionel Messi lived the most complicated year of his career while playing for PSG. It was very hard for him to watch his friend experience such a bittersweet 2022 which included a triumph at the World Cup.

“I was very happy for the year he had, but, at the same time, very sad because he experienced both sides of the coin. He went to heaven with the national team of Argentina and with PSG he lived in hell.”

In fact, the Brazilian player said he also passed through the same thing with Paris Saint-Germain. “We both lived in hell to be honest. Messi and me. It’s frustrating because we’re not there for nothing. We were there to make our best effort to be champions and make history. That’s why we came back to play together, but, unfortunately, we couldn’t do it.”

Neymar also admitted the fans of PSG and the press in France took Messi as the only name responsible for the lack of results when it was collective failure. “Messi went out in a way which, in terms of soccer, he didn’t deserve. Considering everything he is and everything he does. Those who know him understand that he’s a guy who trains, fights and gets upset when he loses. People blamed him unfairly in my opinion.”

Nevertheless, one of Messi’s biggest friends was really happy when the legend hoisted the most important trophy at Qatar. “At the same time, I was very happy for him to have won the World Cup. Soccer was fair this time given that the Brazilian national team was eliminated. Messi deserved to end his career like this.”