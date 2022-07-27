Former PSG right back Thomas Meunier made some interesting comments about Neymar to Kicker and the Brazilian superstar was not all that interested in what he had to say.

Neymar is always a topic of debate, even among his teammates, the former Barcelona and current PSG forward has had his ups and downs, but his career has been a steady up overall. Coming out of the slums of Brazil, Neymar dominated South American club soccer and later took his place among the MSN connection which consisted of himself, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

At PSG Neymar has won 11 championships, 9 of them with Thomas Meunier, who told Kicker in Germany that "In Paris he has lost his magic, from my point of view". Neymar has had his issues with injuries, but last season finished with 13 goals in 28 appearances.

This season Neymar looks like a man on a mission playing very well for PSG during preseason and took to Instagram to hit back at Thomas Meunier’s statements.

Neymar responds to Thomas Meunier

On Instagram Neymar simply stated, “This boy talks too much”, Thomas Meunier has yet to respond to Neymar’s rebuttal, but Meunier did move to Borussia Dortmund in Germany after winning 11 titles as well at PSG.

Thomas Meunier last year only played 17 Bundesliga games and was capped 2 times in 2022. Neymar is a lock to be on the Brazilian squad at the World Cup, while Thomas Meunier will look to fight for a place on the Belgium roster.