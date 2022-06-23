Neymar's future is a question mark. Those close to the player say he wants to stay at PSG, but apparently, the French team intend to sell him and he would have been offered to Barcelona.

Neymar's future is uncertain. The Brazilian is under contract until 2025, and those close to him claim that he desires to continue at PSG, but the officials of the French team have another plan, which would be to transfer him.

Rumors that PSG plan to sell the 30-year-old began in April when Sky Sports claimed Neymar was on the transfer list for €90,000,000, a far cry from the 222 million euros they paid Barcelona in 2017 to sign him.

A few days ago, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has hinted that Neymar is not in the team's plans. "Is Neymar part of the new project or not? We cannot talk about this in public because some players will arrive, and some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations", he said. Amid so much uncertainty, Neymar would have been offered to Barcelona.

Neymar was offered to Barcelona

During the broadcast of El Chiringuito, journalist Jose Alvarez Haya said that PSG officials and Pini Zahavi, a well-known agent, told Barcelona that they could sign Neymar in this transfer window in exchange for 50,000,000 euros.

The Cules are active in the transfer market, but due to the doubts that they have, are looking to recruit on the cheap. However, the prospect of bringing back one of their former superstars could be too good an offer to refuse.

Neymar played for Barcelona from 2013 to 2017. The Brazilian made 186 appearances, scored 105 goals, and provided 76 assists. Together with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, he comprised the second-best trident in the history of soccer, between the three of them, they scored 363 goals.

According to rumors, Neymar's goal is to stay at PSG and win the UEFA Champions League, and the only club he would consider joining would be Barcelona. As Haya stated, The Cules have not yet considered signing the 30-year-old player because they have all their strength in the signing of Robert Lewandowski.