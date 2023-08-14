Things are changing in Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The team tried to build a star-studded team around Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in 2021, but nothing went according to plan.

The Argentine superstar left this summer, joining MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent. The Frenchman was expected to leave as well, but he was recently reinstated to the first team activities.

The Brazilian, however, is reportedly on his way out with a mind-boggling offer from Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal on the table. Amid rumors of his future, Ney liked an Instagram post that may shed light into his relationship with Mbappe.

Neymar likes post saying Mbappe didn’t want him at PSG

Neymar gave a lot to talk about on social media by liking a post on Instagram that, based on a report by L’Equipe, suggests he doesn’t get along with Mbappe. This is what the post read:

“Last summer, Kylian Mbappé made it clear to PSG that there was no more room for him and Neymar in the same team.

Coincidentally, on the day Neymar was practically announced at Al-Hilal, Mbappé returned to training super happy.”

Neymar and Mbappe had problems on the field a few times when it came to taking penalties, but they seemed to move on. Apparently, there’s still bad blood between these stars.