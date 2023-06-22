N'Golo Kante's salary at Al-Ittihad: How much he makes per minute, hour, day, week, month, and year

The transfer of 2018 World Cup winner N’Golo Kante from Chelsea to Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Ittihad has been finalized. Kante was free to sign with any other team this summer since the five-year deal with the Blues is set to end on June 30.

During his stay at the Stamford Bridge, he helped the team win four major titles: the FA Cup, the Premier League, the UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Champions League. However, despite being a key member of the squad, the 32-year-old was limited to only nine games due to various injuries during his last season in England.

After his fellow Frenchman, Karim Benzema departed Real Madrid and recently secured a three-year deal with Al-Ittihad, he is now set to join him at the club. The midfielder also follows Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Al-Nassr in January, as the most recent high-profile ex-Premier League player to sign with a Saudi Pro League team.

N’Golo Kante’s contract with Al-Ittihad

Following the conclusion of his contract with Chelsea this summer, N’Golo Kante has signed a four-year contract with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad until the year 2027, the club confirmed.

How much does N’Golo Kante make a week?

Over the course of his four-year deal, N’Golo Kante would earn a staggering sum of money totaling about €100 million. According to Fabrizio Romano, the French midfielder will make almost €25 million every season throughout his time at Al Ittihad.

Taking this account, the player would earn about €2 million per month or €480,000 a week. That would make it nearly €96,000 a day, or around €12,769 per hour, or €200 per minute.