Nicaragua and Cuba face each other on Saturday, November 13, in an International friendly at Estadio Nacional in Managua. Here, check out the predictions, odds, and how to watch the game.

International soccer is taking the spotlight these days in the November window. But not all games are for a World Cup Qualifier, if not ask Nicaragua and Cuba, who are making the best of this break to test themselves. They'll meet on Saturday, November 13, in a friendly in Managua. Here, check out the predictions, odds, and how to watch the game.

This will be the second encounter between these national teams in this window, as they already met recently. On Wednesday, Cuba were merciless and put three past Nicaragua, who will try to make things better this time.

Juan Vita's men have work to do after such a painful defeat, which shows they still have to improve in many aspects of their game. Both sides were knocked out in the Concacaf Qualifiers, but they still have to keep in form with their minds set in the long term.

Nicaragua vs Cuba: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2021

Time: 7 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional, Managua

Nicaragua vs Cuba: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

Nicaragua vs Cuba: Storylines

Nicaragua and Cuba have met 11 times, with Cuba winning five of those games, while Nicaragua have picked up three victories, and they drew on other three occasions. Will Los Pinoleros claim the triumph this time?

How to watch or live stream Nicaragua vs Cuba in the US

The game to be played between Nicaragua and Cuba in Managua on Saturday, November 13, doesn't have TV coverage in the US confirmed yet. Canal 6 has the rights to broadcast the match in Nicaragua.

Nicaragua vs Cuba: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US haven't revealed their predictions yet as they may have found it too soon to tell. However, we can expect this one to be an evenly matched encounter, perhaps with Nicaragua bouncing back from Wednesday's defeat.