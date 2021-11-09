Nicaragua and Cuba will face each other for an international friendly at Nicaragua National Football Stadium. Here, check out the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Nicaragua vs Cuba: Predictions, odds and how to watch international friendly in the US

Nicaragua and Cuba will face each other on Wednesday for an international friendly in Managua. Here, check out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

After failing in the World Cup Qualifiers, Nicaragua have played international friendlies. Their last match was against Guatemala and they drew 2-2. Now, they will face Cuba in two games, first on Wednesday and then on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Cuba didn’t make it to the preliminary round of the WC qualifiers and they haven’t played a game since the Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary round, when they lost to French Guiana (3-0).

Nicaragua vs Cuba: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET).

Location: Nicaragua National Football Stadium in Managua, Nicaragua.

Nicaragua vs Cuba: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Nicaragua vs Cuba: Storylines

Nicaragua and Cuba have faced each other 10 times, with Cuba winning four matches, while Nicaragua have claimed three wins. They have drawn three times. Their last match took place in November 2019, with Cuba winning 1-0.

How to watch or live stream Nicaragua vs Cuba in the US

The international match between Nicaragua and Cuba to be played on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Nicaragua National Football Stadium won’t be broadcasted in the United States.

Nicaragua vs Cuba: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to DraftKings, Nicaragua are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -185, while Cuba have odds of +550. A tie would end up in a +290 payout.

DraftKings Nicaragua -185 Tie +290 Cuba +550

*Odds by FanDuel