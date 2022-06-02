Nicaragua welcome Trinidad and Tobago to Managua on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here, you will find the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Nicaragua vs Trinidad and Tobago: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League in the US

The 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League is here and everyone in the region is in for a treat, as all participant teams will try to dethrone the reigning champion, the USMNT. On Friday, June 3, Nicaragua take on Trinidad and Tobago in Managua in the first round of the group stage. Check out here the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

These national teams were drawn together in Group B of the second tier alongside Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Bahamas. Having finished third in Group D in 2019, Nicaragua will play in League B for the second time.

On the other hand, this means quite a setback for the Socca Warriors, who were relegated to the second division after finishing bottom of Group C in the inaugural Nations League. Will they claim all three points to start making their way up?

Nicaragua vs Trinidad and Tobago: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 3

Time: 10 PM

Location: Nicaragua National Football Stadium, Managua

Live Stream: Paramount+ (free trial)

Nicaragua vs Trinidad and Tobago: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

Nicaragua vs Trinidad and Tobago: Storylines

Chilean-born coach Marco Antonio Figueroa took the helm of Nicaragua at the beginning of the year, hoping to reverse their fortunes ahead of the 2026 World Cup. On the other hand, Trinidad and Tobago hired Angus Eve aiming to secure promotion to League A.

How to watch or live stream Nicaragua vs Trinidad and Tobago in the US

The game to be played between Nicaragua and Trinidad and Tobago on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: ViX.

Nicaragua vs Trinidad and Tobago: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already revealed their predictions. BETMGM see Trinidad and Tobago as heavy favorites with 1.93, while Nicaragua have 3.50 and a tie would result in a 3.20 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BETMGM Nicaragua 3.50 Tie 3.20 Trinidad and Tobago 1.93

* Odds via BETMGM.