Norwich and Manchester United will clash off at Carrow Road in the 16th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out the probable lineups for this derby game.

Norwich will welcome Manchester United at Carrow Road in Norwich in the 16th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Matchday 16 soccer game of the English Premier League. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the US, while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 19th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 14 games so far; Norwich have celebrated a victory only three times to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 27, 2021, when the Red Devils salvaged a late 2-1 thriller victory after extra time in the 2020/2021 FA Cup Quarter-Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Norwich probable lineup

Norwich coach Dean Smith will be missing Milot Rashica and Christoph Zimmermann, while Brandon Williams is unable to play against his parent club. Mathias Normann is due to return from injury for the Canaries, and Smith is anticipated to make changes to the lineup that began against Tottenham.

Indeed, Ozan Kabak is vying for a starting spot, while Williams' absence will allow Dimitris Giannoulis to take his place in attack; Todd Cantwell is also a possibility in attack, although Joshua Sargent and Teemu Pukki might form a front two.

Norwich possible starting XI:

Krul; Hanley, Gibson, Kabak; Aarons, McLean, Gilmour, Normann, Giannoulis; Pukki, Sargent.

Manchester United probable lineup

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who suffered a blow to his knee against Young Boys in the mid-week, is a fresh injury worry for the Red Devils, while Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, and Paul Pogba will all be unavailable for selection against the Canaries.

New United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is anticipated to make several changes to his starting lineup, with the same lineup that faced Palace last weekend set to take the field on Saturday. Marcus Rashford is expected alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack, with Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes occupying the flanks.

Manchester United possible starting XI:

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford, Ronaldo.