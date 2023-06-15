North Macedonia vs Ukraine: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

North Macedonia will welcome Ukraine at National Arena Toshe Proeski in Skopje on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group C Matchday 2 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. No surprises here as Ukraine are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far. North Macedonia have one win to this day, and one match ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on June 17, 2021, when Ukraine won 2-1 in the Euro 2020 Group Stage match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

North Macedonia vs Ukraine: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:00 AM (Next day)

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

North Macedonia: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Ukraine: 9:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch North Macedonia vs Ukraine in your country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 5

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

North Macedonia: Arena Sport 2P, SportKlub 1 Serbia, MaxTV Go

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4, Polsat Box Go

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia, Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

United States: VIX+