North Macedonia will welcome Ukraine at National Arena Toshe Proeski in Skopje on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group C Matchday 2 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their sixth overall meeting. No surprises here as Ukraine are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far. North Macedonia have one win to this day, and one match ended in a draw.
Their last match was played on June 17, 2021, when Ukraine won 2-1 in the Euro 2020 Group Stage match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
North Macedonia vs Ukraine: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:00 AM (Next day)
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
North Macedonia: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Ukraine: 9:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to watch North Macedonia vs Ukraine in your country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 5
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
North Macedonia: Arena Sport 2P, SportKlub 1 Serbia, MaxTV Go
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4, Polsat Box Go
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia, Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK
United States: VIX+