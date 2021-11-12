Northern Ireland and Italy face each other on Monday at Windsor Park for the Group C of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Northern Ireland vs Italy: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Northern Ireland will host Italy at Windsor Park in Belfast on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group C Matchday 8 soccer game in the US.

This will be their 11th overall meeting. No surprises here as Italy are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on seven occasions so far; Northern Ireland have won only once to this day, while the two remaining matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on March 25, 2021, and it ended in a 2-0 Italy win in their first meeting in Group A of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Northern Ireland vs Italy: Date

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group C Matchday 8 game between Northern Ireland and Italy will be played on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Northern Ireland vs Italy: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Northern Ireland vs Italy for European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between Northern Ireland and Italy on the eighth matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast on TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, ESPN+ in the United States.