Norway and Slovenia will meet for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this game in different parts of the world.

Norway vs Slovenia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Norway and Slovenia will face each other at Ullevaal Stadion (Oslo) on Matchday 3 of the Group 4 League B of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out here the kick-off time of this game and how to watch or live stream it in your country. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Norway are one of the strongest teams in their group, but on a global level, they are not one of the best. The team coached by Ståle Solbakken is in Group 4 with Serbia, Sweden, and Slovenia. Norway is first in the standings with 6 points. They defeated Serbia 1-0 and Sweden 2-1; the team's three goals were scored by Erling Haaland.

On the flip side, Slovenia are currently ranked 65th in the FIFA Ranking. The last game Slovenia won was on November 14, 2021, when they defeated Cyprus 2-1 in a match for the Qualifying Round of the FIFA World Cup. Matjaž Kek's team is at the bottom of the Group 4 League B of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League standings with 0 points, lost 2-0 against Sweden and 4-1 to Serbia.

Norway vs Slovenia: Kick-Off Time

Norway and Slovenia will meet on Friday, June 11

Australia: 4:45 AM (Friday)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Brunei: 2:45 AM (Friday)

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7: 45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malaysia 2:45 AM (Friday)

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Slovenia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 9.45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Norway vs Slovenia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport Action Africa

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport Action Africa

Cameroon: SuperSport Action Africa

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport Action Africa

Gambia: SuperSport Action Africa

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Action Africa

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Lesotho: SuperSport Action Africa

Liberia: SuperSport Action Africa

Malawi: SuperSport Action Africa

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mauritius: SuperSport Action Africa

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: SuperSport Action Africa

Nigeria: SuperSport Action Africa

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5, Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport Action Africa

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Action Africa

Slovenia: SportKlub 1 Slovenia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport Action

Sudan: SuperSport Action Africa

Tanzania: SuperSport Action Africa

Uganda: SuperSport Action Africa

UK: Premier Player HD

United States: ViX, Fox Soccer Plus, FuboTV

Zambia: SuperSport Action Africa

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Action Africa

How to watch Norway vs Slovenia anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Norway and Slovenia but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.