Norway and Slovenia will face each other at Ullevaal Stadion (Oslo) on Matchday 3 of the Group 4 League B of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out here the kick-off time of this game and how to watch or live stream it in your country. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.
Norway are one of the strongest teams in their group, but on a global level, they are not one of the best. The team coached by Ståle Solbakken is in Group 4 with Serbia, Sweden, and Slovenia. Norway is first in the standings with 6 points. They defeated Serbia 1-0 and Sweden 2-1; the team's three goals were scored by Erling Haaland.
On the flip side, Slovenia are currently ranked 65th in the FIFA Ranking. The last game Slovenia won was on November 14, 2021, when they defeated Cyprus 2-1 in a match for the Qualifying Round of the FIFA World Cup. Matjaž Kek's team is at the bottom of the Group 4 League B of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League standings with 0 points, lost 2-0 against Sweden and 4-1 to Serbia.
Norway vs Slovenia: Kick-Off Time
Norway and Slovenia will meet on Friday, June 11
Australia: 4:45 AM (Friday)
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Brunei: 2:45 AM (Friday)
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7: 45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Malaysia 2:45 AM (Friday)
Mauritius: 10:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
Slovenia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Uganda: 9.45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Norway vs Slovenia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: SuperSport Action Africa
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: SuperSport Action Africa
Cameroon: SuperSport Action Africa
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport Action Africa
Gambia: SuperSport Action Africa
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Action Africa
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Lesotho: SuperSport Action Africa
Liberia: SuperSport Action Africa
Malawi: SuperSport Action Africa
Malaysia Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mauritius: SuperSport Action Africa
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Namibia: SuperSport Action Africa
Nigeria: SuperSport Action Africa
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5, Match Player
Rwanda: SuperSport Action Africa
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Action Africa
Slovenia: SportKlub 1 Slovenia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport Action
Sudan: SuperSport Action Africa
Tanzania: SuperSport Action Africa
Uganda: SuperSport Action Africa
UK: Premier Player HD
United States: ViX, Fox Soccer Plus, FuboTV
Zambia: SuperSport Action Africa
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Action Africa
