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Norway vs Sweden LIVE: Referees confirmed and how to watch the International friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

Norway and Sweden will play one of their final friendly matches ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Alexander Sorloth (L) Anthony Elanga (R).
© Getty ImagesAlexander Sorloth (L) Anthony Elanga (R).

The 2026 World Cup is drawing ever closer, and national teams continue their preparations for soccer’s biggest event. This time, at Bolavip, we’ll be bringing you live minute-by-minute coverage of the friendly match between Norway and Sweden in a clash between two Scandinavian nations.

In the upcoming competition, the team led by Erling Haaland as its biggest star will compete in Group I. There, Norway will battle for qualification against none other than France, Senegal, and Iraq.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s group also looks fairly balanced. Managed by Graham Potter, they will compete in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.

The final warm-up ahead of the World Cup

Norway and Morocco will play the final friendly match on June 7 at Red Bull Arena, located in New Jersey, United States.

This match will serve as the final test ahead of the World Cup for the Scandinavians.

Last meeting between the two teams

The last meeting between Norway and Sweden dates back to 2022. In a UEFA Nations League match, two goals from Erling Haaland and one from Alexander Sørloth secured a 3–2 victory for Norway, while Emil Forsberg and Viktor Gyökeres scored for Sweden.

Match officials

The friendly match will be officiated by a six-person refereeing team from Hungary. Balázs Berke will serve as the main referee, assisted by Balázs Buzás and Balázs Szert, while Bence Csonka will act as the fourth official.

The VAR will be handled by Ferenc Karakó, with Eszter Urbán serving as AVAR.

Where it’s being played and how to watch the game

The match between Norway and Sweden will be played in the city of Oslo, at Ullevaal Stadion.

You can watch this game in the USA on FS2, as well as on various streaming platforms.

Norway and Sweden clash in 2026 international friendly

Welcome to another Bolavip live blog, where we'll bring you minute-by-minute coverage of everything that happens in the international friendly match between Norway and Sweden.

Both teams are aiming to be in the best possible shape for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, and this clash between two familiar rivals seems like the perfect opportunity to continue their preparations!

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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