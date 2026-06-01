Norway vs Sweden LIVE: Referees confirmed and how to watch the International friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

Norway and Sweden will play one of their final friendly matches ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup is drawing ever closer, and national teams continue their preparations for soccer’s biggest event. This time, at Bolavip, we’ll be bringing you live minute-by-minute coverage of the friendly match between Norway and Sweden in a clash between two Scandinavian nations.

In the upcoming competition, the team led by Erling Haaland as its biggest star will compete in Group I. There, Norway will battle for qualification against none other than France, Senegal, and Iraq.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s group also looks fairly balanced. Managed by Graham Potter, they will compete in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.