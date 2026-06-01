Austria vs Tunisia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 1, 2026

Austria take on Tunisia at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in a 2026 international friendly. Two rivals with aspirations of having a great World Cup face off as preparation for the tournament. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Austria vs Tunisia Tournament Friendly Date Monday, June 1, 2026 Time 2:45 PM (ET) / 11:45 AM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, ViX

How to watch Austria vs Tunisia in the USA

Fans looking to watch this highly anticipated matchup online will have plenty of options. The game will be available to stream live on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, and ViX, providing access to every key moment of the action.

Whether at home or on the go, viewers can follow the contest live through any of these platforms and stay connected from start to finish.

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Can I watch Austria vs Tunisia for free?

Viewers in the United States can catch this marquee matchup live through Fubo, which includes access to the network airing the contest nationwide.

Fans interested in streaming the game without committing right away can take advantage of Fubo’s 5-day free trial, allowing them to watch the event live without any initial payment.

Ismael Gharbi of Tunisia – Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With both teams already qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Tunisia and Austria will use this international friendly as a valuable opportunity to sharpen their squads ahead of soccer’s biggest tournament.

Tunisia, a consistent presence on the World Cup stage in recent years, enters the matchup looking to build on the momentum of an impressive Qatar 2022 campaign and continue raising expectations.

Standing across from them is Austria, a traditional European power preparing for its return to the global showcase after missing several editions. For both nations, this contest serves as an important step in refining tactics, evaluating personnel, and building confidence before the World Cup kicks off.

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Austria vs Tunisia: Predicted Lineups

Austria (4-2-3-1): A Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Danso, Mwene; X Schlager, Seiwald; Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic.

Tunisia (4-4-1-1): Dahmen; Valery, Arous, Ben Hamida, Abdi; Ayari, Khedira, Skhiri, Tounekti; Gharbi; Chaouat.

What time is the Austria vs Tunisia match?

The match kicks off today, June 1, at 2:45 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM