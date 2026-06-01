Odell Beckham Jr. faces competition for a spot on NY Giants’ 2026 roster

The New York Giants, led by John Harbaugh, have not ruled out adding another wide receiver ahead of the 2026 NFL season, with Odell Beckham Jr. among the names being considered.

The New York Giants reportedly have a legitimate chance to bring back Odell Beckham Jr. for the upcoming NFL season. However, he is not the only candidate under consideration. Braxton Berrios, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Anthony Miller, and OBJ himself are all set to participate in workouts at the team’s facilities in an effort to impress the coaching staff and earn a roster spot.

Insider Art Stapleton, via his X account, reported that the final decision will be based not only on on-field performance, but also on the results of the required physical examinations. The G-Men cannot afford any more injuries this season.

Gunner Olszewski’s injury has opened up several possibilities for adding a new player. John Harbaugh may need not only a high-caliber wide receiver, but also someone capable of handling return duties. While Calvin Austin III already fits these requirements, it remains to be seen what final decision the coaching staff will ultimately make.

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The candidates and their connections to the Giants coaching staff

The potential wide receiver additions for the Giants share some pretty interesting history with the current leadership. For starters, JuJu Smith-Schuster already knows what it’s like to catch passes in a Matt Nagy offense from their shared days in the Kansas City Chiefs, while Anthony Miller has a solid rapport with John Harbaugh from his stint in Baltimore Ravens.

Anthony Miller #6 wide receiver.

Meanwhile, Braxton Berrios looks like a seamless tactical fix; his elite return skills are desperately needed now that Gunner Olszewski is sidelined with a ruptured Achilles. Then there’s Odell Beckham Jr., the ultimate throwback option. Not only does OBJ have existing ties to Harbaugh, but the former Big Blue superstar is also eyeing a narrative-bookending return to wrap up his playing days right where the magic all started.

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Giants’ current receiving corps

Injuries are the weak point in East Rutherford. While the Giants’ receiving corps shows talent, the fact that both Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton are still recovering is prompting the staff to start considering additional rotation options.