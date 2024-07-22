This year, neither Kylian Mbappe nor Lionel Messi are the top contenders: find out who could win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

As the Ballon d’Or race approaches its final stages, the competition is intensifying, with some contenders moving forward while others are losing ground. French star Kylian Mbappe, who recently made headlines with his official move to Real Madrid, finds himself slipping down the list of top candidates for the prestigious award. Despite his high-profile transfer, Mbappe’s chances of clinching the Ballon d’Or seem to be diminishing.

One of football’s all-time greats, Lionel Messi, also faces a tougher path to the Ballon d’Or this year. Although Messi led Argentina to victory in the Copa America 2024, his move to MLS with Inter Miami has impacted his club-level prestige, causing him to fall further down the rankings.

In contrast and according to the Spanish sports site AS, two other players have recently emerged as top contenders for the award. First up is Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr., who has been making headlines with his standout performances for Real Madrid. The young star has had an exceptional season, leading the Merengues to a Champions League victory and firmly establishing himself as a key player.

Following Spain’s triumph in Euro 2024, the national team showcased an impressive level of football, but one player stood out above the rest. Midfielder Rodri emerged as the standout performer, dominating the midfield throughout the tournament. His exceptional play has put the Manchester City star in strong contention for the Ballon d’Or.

A bit further back in the race, but still a name that’s been circulating, is Lautaro Martinez, the top scorer of the 2024 Copa America. The Argentine striker not only shone brightly for his national team throughout the tournament but also enjoyed a stellar season with Inter Milan.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid bites his winners medal following victory in the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England.

The situation for star Kylian Mbappe is different. Despite his high profile and consistent presence among football’s elite for several years, the newly signed Real Madrid forward has recently seen his standing wane. Mbappe struggled to achieve collective success, falling short with PSG in the Champions League and failing to make an impact with France in Euro 2024.

When is the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled for Monday, October 28, and will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The final list of nominees for this prestigious award will be revealed on September 4.

The FIFA Ballon d’Or trophy on display during a press conference prior to the FIFA Ballon d’Or Gala 2014 at the Kongresshaus on January 12, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Top contenders for the Ballon d’Or

