Real Madrid made a strong statement in the European transfer market, not only with the dazzling acquisition of French forward Kylian Mbappe but also by securing the services of one of the latest South American jewels, Brazilian forward Endrick.

The young prospect, who began his professional football career wearing the colors of Palmeiras, quickly caught the eye of Europe’s giants. However, he ultimately chose Real Madrid, which secured his transfer even before he turned 18.

Naturally, one of the first questions asked of players who are just starting their professional football careers is about their biggest role models or who their greatest idols have been throughout their lives.

In a recent interview, Endrick surprisingly answered this question by mentioning two names that caught many people’s attention. The first is none other than former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese multiple Ballon d’Or winner is one of Endrick’s biggest role models.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Real Madrid and APOEL Nikosia at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 13, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of his response is his second source of inspiration: the Brazilian forward named English legend Bobby Charlton as one of his role models.

Sir Bobby Charlton: Endrick’s idol

While it might seem unusual for someone as young as Endrick to name Charlton as one of his idols (the English player was active between the 1950s and 1970s), this is not the first time the Brazilian has mentioned the former Manchester United star.

After a friendly match played earlier this year at Wembley between Brazil and England, Endrick remarked following the game: “A guy who is an idol here [at Wembley Stadium] is also Bobby Charlton. Playing in the stadium that Bobby played, scoring on the day Ronaldo debuted. These are very important memories for me.”

Endrick and the impressions he made at Real Madrid

Although he will need to secure a spot in a lineup that includes Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr., forward Endrick has received high praise from his coach, Carlo Ancelotti:

“He’s very fast, very dangerous in tight spaces, has the ability to turn with speed in little space, very agile in getting himself free, and all these qualities he has means he’s a great talent,” stated Ancelotti in the BBC Sport interview. “It’s rare to see a player with these types of characteristics.”