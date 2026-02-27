Phillies’ Jesus Luzardo shuts down Team USA invite ahead of 2026 WBC

One Philadelphia Phillies pitcher didn’t hesitate to turn down an invitation from Team USA to join its roster, and it was none other than one of the club’s power arms. Jesus Luzardo made it clear he will only pitch for his national team, which is also expected to be loaded with MLB stars in the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Luzardo declined the invitation, saying, “I would only pitch for Venezuela,” as he revealed in an interview with Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase. It’s worth noting that while Luzardo was born in Peru, his parents are Venezuelan, and he holds dual nationality.

Luzardo made his debut with Team Venezuela in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. On that occasion, he threw four innings in a single appearance, allowing no runs. It was a prime opportunity to showcase his talent to MLB teams, including the Phillies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Does Team USA need Luzardo?

With the pitching depth Team USA is expected to have for the 2026 WBC, the invitation to Luzardo may have been more exploratory than essential. With arms such as Clay Holmes, Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, among others, the staff already appears well stocked.

Advertisement

Beyond its pitching strength, Team USA also boasts a formidable lineup that includes Bryce Harper, Luzardo’s teammate in Philadelphia, as well as sluggers Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge. If the U.S. were to face Venezuela, containing that offense would be a major challenge.

Advertisement

see also Brandon Nimmo appears to have formed strong bond with Rangers teammate following NY Mets exit

Luzardo is just one of the pitchers Venezuela will be without in 2026. Former teammate Ranger Suarez is expected to represent Venezuela in the tournament. Luzardo had previously explained why he would not participate, saying in January:

Advertisement

“Going into a free-agency year, I made the decision that, unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to pitch in the Classic. I want to take my time, take a slow spring training, fully get ready with the team, make sure my body bounced back after a career high in innings.”