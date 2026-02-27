Carson Beck warns Shedeur Sanders over chance of getting drafted by Browns

Shedeur Sanders has had to deal with plenty of competition before ending the last NFL season as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. However, rumors now say that the team could be eyeing to draft Carson Beck, and he has spoken about it.

The rumors are starting to heat up for two reasons. New head coach Todd Monken said there’s open competition for the QB1 job, and the other is because Monken and Beck go way back, and the relationship might play a factor. Beck himself said it.

When asked if he would like getting drafted by the Browns, Beck said, “That would obviously be super cool. Any team that’s going to draft me, I’m super grateful for the opportunity, but if coach Monken were to be my coach again, obviously I really enjoyed him being my coach at the University of Georgia, and what I was able learn from him there. So, I’d be super stoked.”

Beck had his best college season in 2025

In six college seasons, Beck passed for 11,725 yards with 88 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He had plenty of ups and downs, hence the six collegiate seasons. Beck acknowledged that, “Obviously, it feels like I was in college forever, but again, everybody’s path is different. I’m truly blessed and grateful that my path went the way it did.”

After spending five years at Georgia, Beck transferred to Miami (FL). He guided the Hurricanes to the National Championship game in a losing effort to the Indiana Hoosiers. Still, he led the ACC in completions (338), pass completion percentage (72%), and passer rating (157).

Beck’s projection for the 2026 NFL Draft

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Beck is ranked 99th on the board. This puts Beck as a late third-round to early fourth-round pick, this also leaves Beck as the No. 6 quarterback in his class.

Shedeur Sanders was scheduled to become the QB1 of the Browns, but Beck’s arrival could make the QB competition all the more wide open. Beck has worked with Monken and that instantly puts him in a good position to compete. Also, second-year QB Dillon Gabriel is also on the roster trying to elevate his stock.