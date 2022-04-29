The 29-year-old defender, Antonio Rudiger, will leave Chelsea after five years and join Real Madrid. Find out here why El Merengue will invest 59 million in him.

Antonio Rudiger's new destination is likely to be Real Madrid. The German has been at Chelsea since 2017, his contract ends in June 2022 and he decided not to renew it. Thomas Tuchel and club officials did their best to persuade him but were unsuccessful.

"The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He has told me in a private conversation we had. We have offered him everything, me and the club, but we can't fight for him anymore because of the sanctions. Without those sanctions, we could at least keep fighting for him, but our hands are tied. We don't take it personally, it's his decision”, Tuchel acknowledged.

Telegraph revealed the latest effort Chelsea were willing to do for the player. Rudiger turned down a salary of €12.2 million per season. The English club thought that a salary of €236,000 per week was going to be enough to convince him, but he rejected it. The 29-year-old defender will join Real Madrid at zero cost, but El Merengue will still invest a lot of money in him.

Why Real Madrid will invest 59 million euros in Rudiger?

According to Marca, it has not yet been defined whether Rudiger will sign a four-season contract or a four-season contract with an option for a one-year extension. What is confirmed is that the defender will earn around 9 million euros net per year.

Furthermore, the signing bonus will be 8 million euros, paid at 2 million euros per season. So, Rüdiger's salary will be €11 million per year. Over the four-year contract, the German will earn a total of 44 million euros (at the start of negotiations the player demanded 55 million euros).

In addition to his salary, Real Madrid will pay Rüdiger €15 million in commissions and milestones achieved. In total, from 2022 to 2026, Real Madrid will invest €59 million in Rüdiger.