Nothing has gone the way of Nottingham Forest, winners of only 6 Premier League games this season and winless in their last four. For USMNT fans it’s a club that has seen three national teamers benched Gio Reyna (on loan), Matt Turner, and until January Ethan Horvath.



Nottingham Forest were hit with a four-point deduction after breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. The chargers were brought about in January along with Everton with Forest suffering a four-point deduction on Monday.



Now down to just 21 points, Nottingham Forest is in the relegation zone as they sit 18th in the table, one point behind Luton Town.



Nottingham Forest financial infractions



According to the Daily Mirror, Nottingham Forest has spent in the range of $318 million on 43 players since 2022/23 when the club returned to the Premier League.



The Premier League is cracking down on overspending as Everton were also given a points deduction for not keeping their books in order. Everton received a six-point deduction.



Nottingham Forest can appeal the deduction by April, but according to many observers it’s a losing cause as rarely are these matters overturned.



All Premier League clubs must comply with the Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR). The PSR indicates that no club can lose more than £105m (133M USD) in a three-year period.