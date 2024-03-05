The Premier League is now past its midway point and is now realistically down to a three-team race. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal are all separated by 2 points and have been in a tug of war swapping first place various times this season.



At the bottom half of the table not much has changed with Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United all in the drop zone and with little chance of survival.



Enter BETSiE the supercomputer by Bettingexpert, who during the course of the last few years has given out its expert opinion on how things will end up by analyzing statistics and numbers.



Final Premier League standings according to BETSiE



According to BETSiE the Premier League will see Arsenal end their title drought and finish with 86 points. Second will be Liverpool, tied with 86 but losing out on goal differential. Manchester City will finish third with 84 points, while Aston Villa will remain fourth with 70.



Chelsea, who have had a disastrous season, will finish mid-table in eighth. At the bottom of the standings Fulham will finish 13th, Everton will be in 15th, Luton, Burnley, and Sheffield United will go down.



Manchester United despite all their ills and they have a lot, will finish 6th according to the supercomputer, ahead of Newcastle, West Ham, and Brighton.