Lionel Messi has officially arrived to Inter Miami and, while there’s a lot of joy and expectations, the truth is the star from Argentina will play for one of the current worst teams in the MLS.

So far, in the Eastern Conference, Miami are at the bottom of the table with only 18 points. The situation is critical as they have accumulated 13 losses in 18 matches.

That’s why, just a few weeks ago, David Beckham made the decision to sack Phil Neville. Now, considering the impact of a star caliber roster with Messi and Sergio Busquets, a former Barcelona coach will take the lead.

Gerardo Martino is the new coach of Inter Miami

Gerardo Martino has been officially announced as the new head coach of Inter Miami. He knows perfectly well Lionel Messi from his days with FC Barcelona in the 2013-2014 season and Argentina’s national team from 2014 to 2016.

However, Martino comes from a massive failure at the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Mexico, where he couldn’t surpass the group stage. It was the worst performance for the famous Tri in decades and the strategist got major criticism for that. As a consequence, the contract wasn’t extended.

David Beckham talked about the decision. “Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself. We are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on and off the field.”

Now, in an environment with much less pressure, Tata Martino will try to revamp Inter Miami. It’s important to remember that the coach already had success in the MLS leading Atlanta United to the championship in 2018.