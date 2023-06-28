Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami in a decision which shocked the soccer world. After two very complicated years with PSG, the star from Argentina chose a massive economic offer to leave Europe.

As a consequence, the race to find tickets has been just crazy considering the debut date for the legend would be on June 21 in the 2023 Leagues Cup facing Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium.

Though a few days ago the sold out was confirmed, Inter Miami opened some seats this Wednesday and the response was just incredible. Lionel Messi will unleash something never seen before in the United States.

How to get tickets to watch Lionel Messi with Inter Miami?

The Leagues Cup is a special tournament between teams from MLS and Liga MX. For the first time ever, all the clubs from the US and Mexico’s top tier will be included. 47 participants will play from July 21 to August 19.

According to Inter Miami’s schedule and Lionel Messi’s period of vacation, the match against Cruz Azul is the probable date for his long-awaited debut in the United States. Today, a limited amount of seats was available for season ticket holders.

A lot reports by fans on social media confirmed the tickets only lasted a few minutes and the system crashed many times during the sale. By the way, there were some complaints because of the raise in the price for season ticket holders which went from $25 to $250.

Now, after there’s no way to find a place for Messi’s debut, a new date has been marked on the calendar. The U.S. Open Cup semifinal on August 23 between FC Cincinnati and Miami. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM (ET). However, that game is in Ohio.