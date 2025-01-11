Where to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live in the USA: 2024/2025 FA Cup

Liverpool will face off against Accrington Stanley in the third round of the 2024/2025 FA Cup. Below, you’ll find all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and the various streaming options available for fans in the United States.

Liverpool are set to kick off their FA Cup campaign, continuing their dominant 2024/2025 season. With the Reds sitting atop the Premier League, advancing through the Champions league stage, and heading into the Carabao Cup semifinals, their form has been nothing short of impressive.

In their first FA Cup match, they will face Accrington Stanley, who currently sit 19th in League Two, England’s fourth division. Accrington will undoubtedly be aiming to cause an upset against the Premier League leaders, who have shown little sign of slowing down in their pursuit of silverware across all competitions.

When will the Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley match be played?

The game for the 2024/2025 FA Cup third round between Liverpool and Accrington Stanley will be played this Saturday, January 11 at 7:15 AM (ET).

Josh Woods of Accrington Stanley – Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:15 AM

CT: 6:15 AM

MT: 5:15 AM

PT: 4:15 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley in the USA

This 2024/2025 FA Cup final game between Liverpool and Accrington Stanley will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN+.